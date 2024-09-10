Target: ₹1,954

CMP: ₹1,572.35

RR Kabel, a leading player in the wires and cables industry, achieved a 34 per cent CAGR in revenue from FY21 to FY24, driven by its focus on the B2C segment, which contributes 74 per cent of its revenue.

RR Kabel is also the first REACH-compliant Indian company, which is the European standard denoting high safety levels. The company is distinguished by its 37 international certifications, including REACH compliance.

Operational excellence is central to RR Kabel’s strategy, with five manufacturing facilities having an annual installed capacity of approximately 4.2 million cubic kilometers (ckm) for wires and

The ₹1.8 lakh crore wires, cables, and FMEG industry is projected to grow at 12 per cent CAGR, supported by infrastructure and real estate expansion. With five manufacturing facilities and a planned ₹500 crore capex to double power cable capacity, RR Kabel is well-positioned to meet the growing demand with its extensive distribution network of over 3,900 distributors and 4,000 dealers.

Further the management is upbeat about the growth prospects and has given guidance of about 20 per cent CAGR over the next few years, the highest amongst its peer