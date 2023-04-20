Target: ₹3,328

CMP: ₹2,776.60

While Schaeffler India’s operating performance for Q1CY23 was below estimates, management has guided for a healthy uptick in export revenue in the coming period, backed by a strong order book, robust order book in auto aftermarket, continued steady performance in the railway segment and infra-related industries and increased penetration in the high-value e-mobility segment.

The below expected operating performance in Q1-CY2023 is attributed to lack of operating leverage as domestic as well as export revenue declined on a q-o-q basis. Except the domestic automotive technology segment, all other segments registered a sequential decline in Q1CY2023.

We believe the domestic automotive segment benefited from the sequential increase in OEM production during the quarter, as management has denied for any pricing action.

Schaeffler continues to invest on capacity build-up and has allocated 30 per cent of its capex for relocation/export-related capex and targeting a localisation level of 80 per cent in the next 2-3 years from current localisation level of 76 per cent.

The company would benefit from ongoing localisation, strategic expansion in the export market, and strong footprint in the aftermarket segment. The successful entry into system solution supply to EVs would enhance earnings potential on volume ramp-up and localisation.