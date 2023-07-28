Target: ₹2,100

CMP: ₹1,817.20

Shriram Finance’s (SHFL) Q1-FY24 PAT grew 25 per cent y-o-y to ₹1,670 crore(in line) with annualised credit costs at about 1.9 per cent. NII grew 7 per cnet YoY to ₹4,200 crore.

SHFL should be able to maintain or improve upon its NIM trajectory along with relatively benign credit costs. The increase in vehicles prices, improved utilisation of vehicles, and reduced idling have contributed to lower vehicle repossessions and, consequently, better asset quality.

SHFL operates in a benign competitive landscape and gives it the pricing power to pass on its higher cost of borrowings to customers on new loans disbursed. We expect a gradual expansion in NIM over the next three quarters.

With an expanded geographical presence and a larger workforce, SHFL can leverage cross-selling opportunities to reach new customers, introduce new products leading to improved operating metrics and a solid foundation for sustained growth.

The current valuation of 1.2x FY25E P/BV is attractive for a 15 per cent PAT CAGR over FY23-25 and RoA/RoE of about 3.1 per cent/15 per cnet in FY24 and FY25.