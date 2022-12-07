Target: ₹3,116

CMP: ₹2,905.15

Siemens has emerged as the lowest bidder for a project, for manufacturing 1,200 electric locomotive of 9,000 HP (horse power) worth over ₹20,000 crore at Dahod in Gujarat.

Indian Railway expects delivery of the first locomotive from Dahod facility in early 2024.

The 1,200 locomotives will be manufactured at Dahod facility in 11 years from 2023-24 to 2033-34. The successful bidder will supply five locomotives in the first year and 35 in the second year. As many as 80 locomotives will be supplied per annum in the third and fourth years.

The production will be increased to 100 locomotives per annum in the fifth and the sixth year. Thereafter 160 locomotives will be manufactured per annum for five years till 2033-34.

9000 HP, 6 axle Co-Co Locomotive to be utilized all over Indian Railways Route for hauling 4,500 tonnes load with average speed of 75 kmph by single loco.

We believe; this order win will boost Siemens Motion business revenue growth going forward. We remain positive on SIEM from a long-term perspective given its strong and diversified presence across industries, focus on digitisation and automation products, product localisation and healthy balance sheet.