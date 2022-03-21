Broker's call: Sobha (Buy)

Target: ₹902

CMP: ₹744.55

We recently hosted Mr. Jagadish Nangineni, the newly appointed Managing Director (MD) of Sobha Ltd for an interaction with investors. Nangineni has been elevated to the role of MD effective March 14, 2022 and served as the Deputy MD of the company prior to his elevation.

He brings nearly 20 years of experience in the field of real estate and has been associated with the company since 2009, overseeing its operations in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Gurugram and Pune regions.

Nangineni reiterated in the call that he will look to take the company forward in its growth aspirations to reach 6-7msf of annual sales volumes while looking to reduce debt levels further. He also stressed on the need to bring in quality supply rather than just quantity to ensure increased sales velocity in new project launches taking into account customer preference and project location.

We believe that the company’s strategy to elevate incumbent senior management personnel is a positive move and will ensure continuity in executing the company’s strategy. We upgrade our rating to Buy from Add with an unchanged Mar’22 SOTP-based target price of ₹Rs902/share post the recent correction in the stock price.

We model for Sobha to clock 4.8msf of gross sales bookings worth ₹3,800 crore in FY22 vs. 9M-FY22 sales of 3.56msf worth ₹2,760 crore. We expect the company to clock gross sales booking value of ₹4,710 crore and ₹4,900 crore in FY23 and FY24, respectively.

Key risks to our call are a slowdown in residential demand and a rise in the company’s debt levels.