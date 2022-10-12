Target: ₹808

CMP: ₹630.85

Sobha Ltd has achieved Q2-FY23 gross sales bookings of 1.34 msf worth ₹1,160 crore vs. ICICI Sec estimate of ₹1,100 crore and is the best ever quarter for the company in value terms for sales bookings. This was owing to three new launches spread over 0.88msf towards the end of the quarter including two in Bengaluru and one in Thiruvananthapuram.

While the company had earlier guided for flattish gross sales volume of about 5.0msf in FY23E (4.9msf in FY22) citing cost input pressures and rising mortgage rates, the strong start to FY23 had led to the company revising its FY23 guidance to 10-15 per cent y-o-y volume growth and 15-20 per cent y-o-y value growth.

Given the strong H1-FY23 performance in spite of rising mortgage rates and strong launch pipeline, we believe that the company is well on track to achieve its FY23 guidance and we maintain our FY23 and FY24 gross sales booking value estimates of ₹45.5bn and ₹49.0bn, respectively.

We maintain our BUY rating with an unchanged SOTP based TP of ₹808/share.

Key risks to our call are a slowdown in residential demand and a rise in the company’s debt levels.