Broker's call: Solar Ind (Hold)

Target: ₹2,850

CMP: ₹2,983.30

Solar Industries (SOIL) surprised with an investment (undisclosed amount) in an unarmed aerial solutions (UAS) company ZMotion Autonomous (ZM) incorporated in CY18. This is the second announced start-up investment by SOIL after a strategic stake (₹17.50 crore) into Skyroot – a space start-up helping ISRO with propulsion systems (SOIL incidentally also received ToT on April 7).

The rationale for the strategic investment has been shown as “will strengthen SOIL’s initiative to introduce weaponised unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) for offensive and counter drone system for defensive roles”. ZM will become an associate company after the investment (45 per cent stake by Mar’25; 25.11 per cent upfront acquisition, rest through investment in CCPS).

We value SOIL on a consolidated P/E of 35x on FY24E. We maintain Hold with a target price of ₹2,850/share. Despite strong volumes for Q3FY22, we see earnings downgrade for FY22/23 as we rebase margins given the margin loss for 9MFY22. We hope SOIL to make it up eventually in FY24E.

Upside risks: Higher volume growth driven by better-than-expected domestic demand revival, higher margins, better-than-expected ramp-up in overseas and defence operations and valuation surprise at Skyroot.

Downside risks: Expected trends in domestic demand continue, ramp-up in overseas operations getting delayed and no meaningful traction witnessed in defence revenues apart from the MMHG order that’s already received.