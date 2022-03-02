Broker's call: Sona BLW (Neutral)

Motilal Oswal

Target: ₹625

CMP: ₹620.10

We initiate coverage on Sona BLW Precision Forgings with a neutral rating and a target price of ₹625. Sona BLW supplies products to auto OEMs globally for application in both the electrified/non-electrified powertrain segments. It has recently entered in connected vehicle technology through launch of IMCM (motor controller for smart suspension system).

It has nine manufacturing and assembly facilities across India, China, Mexico, and the US, of which six are located in India. From these facilities, it supplies to six of the top 10 global PV OEMs, three of the top 10 global CV OEMs, and seven of the top eight global tractor OEMs.

Sona BLW offers a unique play on the global electrification disruption, with a strong order book in hand and visibility for a sharp increase in contribution from the EV segment.

This – along with its focus on two product segments, global scale and presence, and an expanding customer base – is a testimony to its capabilities and strong positioning in its product segments. This translates into strong growth in revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 33 per cent/35 per cent/43 per cent, respectively, over FY21-25.

However, valuations at 77.3x/51x FY23/FY24 consol EPS largely factor in these positives.

Key upside risks are: stronger-than-expected ramp-up in traction motors and IMCM business; and addition of a new fuel-agnostic product.

Key downside risks are: inadequate scale-up of traction motors for 2W/3W can negatively impact electrical business as starter motors business will be adversely impacted by EVs; higher customer concentration as top-3 customers accounted for 45 per cent of FY21 revenues; and Sona not keeping pace with the rapidly evolving EV technology.