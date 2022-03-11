Broker's call: Star Health (Buy)

Target: ₹806

CMP: ₹636.75

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company (STAR) is the leading health insurance player in India with 14 per cent/32 per cent market share in total/retail health insurance segment as of 10MFY22. A strong network of 0.53mn agents, over 12,000 hospitals and 737 branches as of 9M-FY22 makes STAR a dominant franchise in Indian health insurance with significant entry barriers.

This is further complemented by healthy financials (18 per cent PAT CAGR over FY16-FY20 and average RoE of 15.5 per cent over FY18-FY20) and strong management.

While FY21/FY22 have been impacted by covid, we see good prospects for over 20 per cent premium CAGR in Indian health insurance space till FY30 on the back of: structural under-penetration; increasing consumer awareness; and rising affordability.

We see STAR well placed to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the same.

Investment thesis of STAR includes market-leading position (expected GDPI of ₹11,800 crore in FY22, product and distribution leadership, attractive financials and strong management. STAR has 0.46 million (0.06 million exclusive) agents compared to the total of 0.77 million agents in SAHI as of FY21 ( about 81 per cent of STAR’s health GWP is driven by agents).

STAR has tie-ups with over 10,800 hospitals (7,000 had preferred rate tie-ups as of FY21).

Being a monoline insurance company, risks include higher sensitivity to loss ratios, which can lead to stress in solvency on incidents such as pandemic. However, our calculation indicates the company will not require fresh capital if it is able to maintain its overall combined ratio at less than 96 per cent.