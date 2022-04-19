Broker's call: Tata Power (Buy)

Target: ₹342

CMP: ₹246.70

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), fully-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, concluded the equity transaction with Blackrock (along with the UAE-based co-investor Mubadala Investment Company), implying valuation of ₹109/share. The pre-money equity valuation of ₹34,000 crore and gross debt of ₹16,000 crore will make for EV of ₹50,000 crore.

Blackrock (along with the co-investor) will invest ₹4,000 crore. The base equity infusion will dilute 10.53 per cent stake. However, the range of final shareholding will be 9.76-11.43 per cent.

The past capital allocation was driven by 39 per cent in coal/CGPL, 32 per cent in regulated business and 29 per cent in renewables. The path ahead will have 49 per cent of regulated business (with 31 per cent coming from T&D) and 32 per cent in renewables.

Based on the current capital allocation, we value Tata Power at ₹342/share; where investments in Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd (CGPL) at ₹50/share, regulated business is valued at ₹67/share, consolidated renewable energy (RE) at Rs 109/share and coal arm at ₹116/share.

Risks: Sharp decline in coal prices impacting subs and slower resolution in CGPL.