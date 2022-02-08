Broker’s call: Tata Steel (Buy)

Target: ₹1,680

CMP: ₹1,219.55

Tata steel reported consol. EBITDA of ₹15,900 crore, higher than JM Financia's expectation of ₹15,100 crore. India businesses – standalone incl. BSL (₹28.6k/t), Longs (₹8.7k/t) and TSE ($182/t) reported a sequential dip in earnings.

The company delivered a PAT of ₹9,600 crore and de-leveraged by another ₹6,000 crore during the quarter to ₹62,900 crore. De-leveraging could have been better but for ₹2,000 crore of working capital increase.

Tata Steel Long Products was announced as the winner of the bidding process to acquire 93.71 per cent stake in the 1mtpa Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) – bid price of ₹12,100 crore.

Key takeaways from the call are: coking coal cost likely to increase by $40/t q-o-q for India operations; India realisation expected to be lower q-o-q; Europe realisations expected to improve by £15/t; India margins likely to squeeze sequentially while Europe may register an improvement due to higher auto contract prices; NINL – resumption of existing plants, expansion to 4.5 mt (nearly 10 mtpa in the long run) to run parallel.

Tata Steel remains our preferred pick in the ferrous space.