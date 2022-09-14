Broker's Call: Trent (Add)

Target: ₹1,445

CMP: ₹1,431.50

We recently interacted with the management of Trent to understand the current demand scenario, expansion plans and challenges if any. Management sounded confident in maintaining the expansion and growth momentum in FY23 for Westside and Zudio both. The company also believes that its grocery format – STAR has started to stabilize for good.

Westside’s annual sales run-rate of ₹5,000 crore (as per Q4-FY22 press release) remains on target as per the implicit feedback from the management. The newer stores are of larger size of 21,000 sq ft as against the older store size of 17,000 sq ft. This is a conscious decision taken by the company so as to have an option to keep wider product assortment across all the categories. Westside believes themselves to be a brand builder than a retailer. This is reflected in their private labels only strategy.

The company opened 100 Zudio stores in FY22. Store size for Zudio is 7-8k sq ft. Given the smaller store format, it is easier to open new stores for Zudio vs. Westside. Management believes that getting quality merchandise at superior prices to be the trickiest part of their job. The company is involved in the entire value chain of product development – from design to manufacturing. The vendors who manufacture it are not necessarily exclusive to Zudio.