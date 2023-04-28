Target: ₹1,721

CMP: ₹1,366.85

Trent’s standalone (Westside and Zudio) sales grew by 75 per cent YoY and 33 per cent CAGR over Q4-FY19 to ₹2,080 crore. As we had highlighted in our preview note that the impact of inflation on consumer audience of Trent is expected to be least.

Westside’s LFL growth stood at 23 per cent over Q4-FY22. Standalone gross margins stood at 40.8 per cent declining 830bps YoY. The decline can be attributed to higher salience of Zudio in total sales and impact of inflation.

Led by lower GP, front loaded opex and normalisation of rental costs, standalone EBITDA margins declined 260bps to 10 per cent. Total store count for Westside and Zudio combined stood at 566 from 537 in previous quarter. Star reported 46 per cent sales growth and positive PAT contribution (₹6.7 crore) by JV and Associates (Star, Zara and Massimo Dutti) for fourth consecutive quarter continues to be a key positive for future.

We revise our EPS estimates upwards by 4 per cent each for FY24/25 respectively. We continue to value the Standalone (Westside and Zudio) and Zara at 33x EV/EBITDA and Star at 1.5x sales of FY25E EPS estimates to arrive at TP of ₹1,721 and maintain our Buy rating on the stock.