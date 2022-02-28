Broker's call: TVS Motor (Buy)

Target: ₹720

CMP: ₹617.75

TVS Motor Company Ltd. (TVSL) is the 3rd largest two-wheeler company in India with an annual sale of more than 30 lakh units and annual 2-wheelers (2W) and 3-wheelers (3W) capacity of over 55 lakh and 2 lakh respectively. It manufactures the largest range of 2W including mopeds, scooters, commuter motorcycles, and racing-inspired bikes (comprising the Apache series and the RR310).

Leveraging its strong product portfolio, TVSL has gained market share in both scooters and premium motorcycles segments.

Though we expect the domestic 2W industry to recover gradually, we believe TVSL’s outperformance will continue on the volume front. Furthermore, rising exports at a better exchange rate would help the company on the margin front.

We expect the company's volumes to grow by about 9.5 per cent CAGR over FY21-24. We expect robust revenue/earnings CAGRs of 16 per cent/36 per cent over FY21-24. Considering the new product launches and improving demand outlook for the company in domestic as well as international markets, we expect TVSL to grow ahead of the industry over the next 2 years.

Considering the better business visibility, improving economic situation, and healthy exports outlook, we remain positive on the stock over the medium to long term.