Broker's call: TVS Motor (Buy)

Target: ₹768

CMP: ₹628.75

TVS Motor Company has reported a good set of numbers despite a slight decline in volumes in Q4-FY22. The TVS iQube ramp-up is on track. Margins improved on stringent cost-controls, price hikes and better off-take of premium 2Ws. As economic activity returns to normal post the 3rd wave, we expect strong volume growth. Accordingly, we upgrade our rating to a Buy with a TP of ₹768 (22x FY24) incl. ₹35 a share for TVS Credit Services.

Q4-FY22 revenue grew 4 per cent y-o-y, but q-o-q declined 3 per cent to ₹5,500 crore while volumes declined 8 per cent y-o-y, 3 per cent q-o-q, to 856,456 units. Semi-conductor shortages continued, impacted off-take of premium motor-cycles and scooters, approximately 30 per cent of the product mix.

Q4-FY22 export volumes declined a mere 2 per cent y-o-y to 315,156 units and revenues were ₹1,900 crore. Market shares continue to be gained in Africa and Europe. The company plans to launch products in subsequent quarters from Norton and SMEG, primarily catering to international markets.

We expect a 20 per cent revenue CAGR over FY22-24, and 33 per cent earnings growth, leading to an EPS of ₹33.3.