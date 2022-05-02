Broker's call: UltraTech Cement (Accumulate)

Target: ₹7,180

CMP: ₹6,677.75

UltraTech Cement has reported Q4FY22 earnings marginally above our estimates on back of better than expected realisations. EBITDA/t fell 16 per cent y-o-y to ₹1,138 (our expectations: ₹1,080).

Street attributes the slide in margins over last couple of quarters to abnormal increase in costs and erratic recovery in prices coupled with demand impacted by unseasonal rains, sand shortage, etc. However, we believe that scope for improvement in margins is very limited as sector is generating strong cash flows with continuous capacity addition.

Price hikes to take care of increase in power & fuel cost; Net debt fell 35 per cet q-o-q to ₹3,750 crore due to steady earnings and divestment of non-core Fibre glass operations in Europe (part of Binani acquisition); and Will announce next round of expansion to take advantage of growing cement demand and strong B/S.

We continue to like UltraTech Cement given its market leading position (20 per cent+ market share), strong B/S (Net debt/EBITDA at 0.5x) and efficient operations.

Maintain Accumulate rating with TP of ₹7,180, EV/EBITDA of 15.0x FY24.