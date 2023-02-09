Target: ₹763

CMP: ₹522.90

Strong overall growth in retail off-take for automobiles in the quarter led to robust top-line performance for Uno Minda. Orders from EVs continue to build up for different products. Content per vehicle is expected to improve on the strong order-book across applications. With expected recovery in two-wheeler OEMs, we expect Q4 to be better.

Demand is strong and expected to improve, especially for two-wheelers as the rural outlook gradually improves. For EVs, it got an order with annual peak revenue of ₹300 crore to supply off-board chargers, motor controllers, BMS and DC-DC converters.

With its JV with Buehler, it received a couple of orders to supply traction motors to electric two-wheeler OEMs. For its airbag business, it has received a few large orders for curtain airbags; accordingly, its subsidiary TG Minda is expected to incur ₹175-crore capex to expand capacity at its Neemrana plant. Asset turn is about 2x, said the management. This augurs well for long-term growth.

However, we believe the domestic business would aid margins as raw material prices go down; accordingly, we expect operating leverage-led margin expansion.

We expect a 26 per cent revenue CAGR over FY23-25, and 38 per cent in earnings, leading to EPS of ₹21.8.

Risks: Less-than-estimated growth in OEMs.