hamburger

Markets

Broker's call: Voltas (Hold)

Our Bureau | Updated on: Mar 23, 2022

Prabhudas Lilladher

Target: ₹1,200

CMP: ₹1,304.65

We cut our FY22 earnings by 14.8 per cent given: input cost inflation led margin pressure; slow order inflow in MEP segment; and increase in JV loss.

We, however, expect margins to make a swift recovery in FY23/24 led by: likely normal summer season sales (after 2 years); Govt initiatives promoting local manufacturing to help create component ecosystem thereby aiding industry growth & profitability; improving mix, calibrated price increase & cost efficiencies; and leveraging strong brand recall & wide distribution reach.

RAC margins were impacted in Q3 due to demand softness, RM inflation & high competitive intensity which made it difficult to initiate price hikes. However, Voltas remains cautiously optimistic on upcoming summer season sales & expects industry to hike prices as demand normalizes which shall aide margins. In MEP (order book: ₹5,600 crore), Voltas expects Centre/State govt to begin awarding orders & will continue to focus on domestic infra projects.

Voltbek JV continues to witness consumer acceptance for its products & remains on track to breakeven & achieve 10 per cent market share by FY25.

We continue to like Voltas for the longer term given: leadership position in high potential RAC segment; balance sheet comfort; and Restructuring in B2B business to focus on B2C.

Published on March 23, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you