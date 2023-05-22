Target: ₹83

CMP: ₹63.57

`We note a sustained improvement in profitability of the food delivery business and meaningful reduction in losses in the hyperpure and quick commerce businesses. This is in our view has significantly improved visibility of profitability in the medium term.

We have upgraded our revenue, EBITDA and PAT estimates for FY25 by 21 per cent, 139 per cent and 100 per cent. We now think Zomato consolidated (including Blinkit) could turn profitable on an Adjusted EBITDA basis (₹17.90 crore) as early as FY24.

We therefore upgrade our DCF based price target from ₹65 earlier to ₹83.

In Q4-FY23, gross order value (GOV) declined QoQ due to adverse seasonality and a muted demand environment. However, in April and May, GOV for the food delivery business grew in the high single digits according to management, which raises hopes of an imminent recovery.

Also, the superior execution of cost control has resulted in the Zomato business (ex- Blinkit) turning profitable on an adjusted EBITDA level 2 quarters before guidance. Given current trends, we believe that both the hyperpure business and the Blinkit business can turn profitable.