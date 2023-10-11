Target: ₹160

CMP:₹109.10

Zomato is up over 120 per cent from the lows of Feb’23, which merits a debate on ‘What now?’. In this note, we have tried to answer five key investor questions through a combination of fundamental analysis (annual report analysis, sensitivity analysis etc.) and primary research (a survey of 220 restaurants across 40 cities:)

Our takeaways: The company’s medium term guidance of 4-5% adj. EBITDA as a proportion of GOV should be achieved as early as Q3-FY24 (I-Sec est.: 4.0 per cent); Quick commerce adj. EBITDA profitability should be achieved by Q1-FY25; and Hyperpure adj. EBITDA losses should reduce from -5.7 per cent in Q1-FY24 to -3.2 per cent in Q1-FY25.

We raised our DCF based TP to ₹160, which implies 1-year forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 42x and P/E multiple of 63x.

Given the outlook of sharp profitability improvement in all three businesses of Zomato, we believe valuations for the stock are now pretty sensible. We therefore think there is enough room for meaningful rerating of the stock. While our TP of ₹160 is DCF based, we have tried to back calculate implied multiples for each of the business using an SOTP framework.