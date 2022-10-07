SEBI has granted its in-principle approval to BSE for introducing a social stock exchange as a separate segment.

Social stock exchange will enable the listing of non-profit organisations and for-profit social enterprises that are engaged in 15 broad eligible social activities approved by the market regulator.

These social entities can raise funds through equity, issue of zero-coupons zero-principal bonds, mutual funds, social impact funds and development impact bonds.

Philanthropy

Experts said with India ranking 129 among 189 countries on the Human Development Index, the social exchange could do more for the social sector. With funds from individual philanthropists amounteing to ₹70,000 crore in 2018, according to Bain and Company, there is an opportunity to help these entities tap other sources of funding such as international philanthropy, domestic CSR, official development assistance, and so on.

In July, SEBI notified rules for Social Stock Exchange (SSE) to provide social enterprises with an additional avenue to raise funds.