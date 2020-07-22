BSE handles 16,000 kg of almond delivery

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
The commodity platform of the BSE has facilitated the maiden delivery of 16,000 kg of almond at the exchange-designated warehouse in Navi Mumbai. The BSE is the only exchange globally to trade in almonds. The futures contract offers physical market participants an avenue to hedge their price risks and take delivery of almonds in shell.
Launched on June 22, the BSE completed one full delivery cycle in almonds. The trading unit of the contract is 1,000 kg and base value is ₹/per kg. The maximum order size is 20,000 kg, and delivery unit is 1,000 kg deliverable at Navi Mumbai.
The almond contracts take the reference rate from Navi Mumbai APMC.
Sameer Patil, CBO, BSE, said that for the first time ever, almonds in shell were priced and delivered on market-driven basis of the BSE futures. The contract brings in more transparency, liquidity, and ease of trade for buyers and sellers alike, he said.
The BSE’s almonds in shell prices are widely used as reference prices for physical market transactions, helping industry stakeholders with better price marking and quality benchmarking.
The exchange is also expanding ties with various physical market participants for strengthening of warehouses and other support infrastructure, which is essential for grading, sorting and quality certification.
By reaching out to more participants and spreading awareness of the benefits, the BSE looks forward to increase volumes and greater deliveries in the future.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Contrary to the general belief, a Will need not necessarily be stamped or registered
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...