BSE jumps 7.7 per cent on 2:1 bonus, strong Q3 results

Shares of BSE on Wednesday jumped 7.73 per cent or ₹160.50 on the NSE, as the bourse announced a 2:1 bonus issue. Besides, healthy results also boosted the stock performance. The exchange on Tuesday reported an 86 per cent jump in net profit at ₹58.58 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, as against ₹31.44 crore posted in the same quarter year-ago. The exchange's revenue from operations surged 60 per cent to ₹192.67 crore (₹120.59 crore). During the day, the stock zoomed to a high of ₹2,289.90.
Published on
February 09, 2022
