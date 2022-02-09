hamburger

Markets

BSE jumps 7.7 per cent on 2:1 bonus, strong Q3 results

BL Chennai Bureau | Chennai, February 9 | Updated on: Feb 09, 2022
image caption

Shares of BSE on Wednesday jumped 7.73 per cent or ₹160.50 on the NSE, as the bourse announced a 2:1 bonus issue. Besides, healthy results also boosted the stock performance. The exchange on Tuesday reported an 86 per cent jump in net profit at ₹58.58 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, as against ₹31.44 crore posted in the same quarter year-ago. The exchange's revenue from operations surged 60 per cent to ₹192.67 crore (₹120.59 crore). During the day, the stock zoomed to a high of ₹2,289.90.

Published on February 09, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you