BSE launches interoperability framework

The BSE has gone live with the implemention of the interoperability framework among clearing corporations from Monday (June 3). This is as per the SEBI guidelines on putting in place the required infrastructure for operationalising interoperability, the BSE said in a release.

The interoperability framework allows traders to settle their dealings in any of the exchanges irrespective of the exchange on which the transaction took place. For example, for a trade done on the BSE, the trader can now pay cash/shares (in case of seller) of his/her choice on the BSE, NSE or the Metropolitan Stock Exchange. Till now, the dealing had to be settled on the same exchange where the transaction had taken place.

SEBI, in November 2018, had laid down the broad guidelines for operationalising the interoperability framework among clearing corporations. It was originally scheduled to be operationalised by June 1, but was postponed to July 1 on requests from exchanges and clearing corporations for preparing themselves for a smooth transaction.

However, the BSE and Indian Clearing Corporation, a subsidiary of the BSE, deployed the new interoperability system on Saturday and implemented the framework on Monday. During the day, ICCL received and cleared multiple trades from the BSE and the MSE, the BSE said in the press release.

Fifteen clearing members at ICCL opted for the interoperability framework to be effective from June 3, it further said.

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, BSE, said: “It will reduce the requirement for funds as well as reduce risk in the overall system when all the stock exchanges and clearing corporations become interoperable making the Indian stock market more robust.”

Devika Shah, MD & CEO, ICCL, said: “Interoperability will substantially bring down the cost of clearing for members with netting benefits, bring efficiency in margins, collateral, clearing and settlement, while bringing down the systemic risk.”