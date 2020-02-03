BSE launches web-based digital trading platform RFQ

The BSE on Monday announced the launch of its new digital platform for trade securities called Request for Quote (RFQ).

The platform enables users to carry out trading activities digitally apart from settlement in debt securities.

TheBSE has received the go-ahead from market regulator SEBI for the RFQ platform’s launch in the debt securities segment from February 3, 2020.

TheRFQ platform facilitates online execution and settlement as part of trading of corporate bonds, commercial papers, certificates of deposit, G-Secs, T-bills, State Development Loans, Municipal Bonds and securitised debt.

The platform claims to offer better features and flexibility compared to other existing over-the-counter platforms, along with a “lot more transparency and better efficiency”.

Traders can also carry out their registration process online using the platform. The online trading platform will also provide role-based user management and counterparty risk management features. It also enables auto-flow of executed trades in corporate bonds for traders in order to help with settlement.

The web-based platform will be integrated withthe BSE’s current reporting and settlement platform NDS-RST for corporate debt securities.