The markets on Wednesday achieved historical milestone of crossing $4 trillion market-cap on the BSE, thanks to a sustained positive momentum into the midday period. The NSE Nifty too hit the psychological 20,000-mark once again. The NSE Nifty was up by 1.04 per cent or 206.90 points at 20,096.60, while the BSE Sensex was up 1.10 per cent or 727.71 points at 66,901.01.

The market-cap of BSE listed companies stood at ₹336.32-lakh crore (over $4 trillion). However advance-decline ratio stood at 1:0.85, signalling selling pressure at broader markets. A total of 3,841 stocks were traded on the BSE, of which, 1,916 advanced, while 1786 declined and 332 stocks remained unchanged. As many as 318 stocks hit a 52 week high and 31 stocks hit a 52 week low on Wednesday.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd., said, “The Nifty’s recent crossing of the psychological level of 20,000 and the BSE market cap’s ascent to the $4 trillion mark signal the start of a fresh momentum. Domestic liquidity has provided support, but the lack of foreign inflows due to high US bond yields has been a hindrance. Fortunately, interest rates in the US have peaked, and the dollar index is declining, which is expected to attract foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows into the Indian equity market.”

Despite strong fundamentals, volatility is expected leading up to the state election results, he said adding that any weakness caused by this could present a compelling buying opportunity. “The market appears primed for a pre-election rally, and we can anticipate the Nifty soon surpassing 21,000. 19,500 will now serve as a support level,” he added.

Major gainers on the BSE include Aster DM healthcare, Marksans pharma, Adani total gas, Torrent power, Minda with gains ranging from 12.79 per cent to 9.36 per cent. Major losers on the BSE include Aether industries, Greenlam Industries, CSB Bank with losses ranging from 10.41 per cent to 3.22 per cent

BSE MidCap (0.77 per cent) and BSE SmallCap (0.37 per cent) also ended in the green.

Stocks that hit a 52 week high on the NSE include 63 moons technologies, Adani Power, 5Paisa Capital, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, Anik Industries. Stocks that hit a 52 week low on the NSE include Bohra Industries., Sel Manufacturing, Shaily, Raj Rayon Industries Limited