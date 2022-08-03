hamburger

BSE net down 23 per cent at Rs 40 cr on lower trading volume

BL Mumbai Bureau | Mumbai, Aug 3 | Updated on: Aug 03, 2022

Revenue from operations increase 19 per cent to ₹187 crore in the June quarter

BSE reported a 23 per cent drop in net profit to ₹40 crore in the June quarter, against ₹52 crore logged in the same period last year, largely on a lower trading volume and higher operational cost.

Revenue from operations increased 19 per cent to ₹187 crore (₹157 crore). Ebitda was up 21 per cent at ₹50 crore (₹41 crore).

The stock exchange’s average daily turnover in the equity segment decreased by 28 per cent to ₹4,057 crore, as compared to the corresponding period last year.

The average daily turnover in the equity derivatives segment decreased by 62 per cent to ₹1.2 lakh crore as compared to the corresponding period last year.

BSE’s average daily turnover in the Currency Derivatives segment increased by 4 per cent to ₹24,567 crore.

The SME and Startup platforms completed 10 years of operations. The SME platform has helped 377 on the SME platform raise ₹4,011 crore, while 14 start-ups raised ₹61 crore. The market value of stocks listed on the SME platform was ₹47,929 crore and that of the start-up platform was ₹588 crore. BSE’s market share in the SME segment was 60 per cent.

The transactions on StAR MF, a platform for Mutual Funds distribution, grew 68 per cent to 5.9 crore.

The average daily turnover on the India International Exchange at IFSC was up at $9.94 billion and had market share of 92 per cent. The platform permits investment in more than 30,000 stocks across 33 countries and 135 exchanges across the US, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

Published on August 03, 2022
BSE
quarterly or semiannual financial statement
