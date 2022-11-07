BSE has reported that its net profit in the September quarter was down 53 per cent at ₹29 crore against ₹63 crore logged in the same period last year on higher cost.

Overall income was up at ₹240 crore (₹226 crore). Expenses increased to ₹204 crore (₹152 crore). EBITDA was down 75 per cent at ₹13 crore (₹53 crore).

The average daily turnover in the equity segment increased 17 per cent to ₹4,740 crore, while the average daily turnover in the equity derivatives segment increased 88 per cent to ₹2.26-lakh crore. The average daily turnover in the currency derivatives segment increased 31 per cent to ₹32,161 crore.

Mutual fund business

BSE StAR MF, the mutual funds distribution platform, registered 39 per cent increase in transactions to 5.91 crore (4.3 crore). The platform recorded the highest single-day transactions of 34.29 lakh in October outdoing its previous best single-day record of 32.48 lakh transactions.

BSE SME Platform and Start-ups platform listed 16 companies on its SME platform during the quarter under review, taking the total companies to 393 on the SME platform and 14 on the Start-ups platform.

International trades

India International Exchange at IFSC registered average daily trading turnover of $14.7 billion and had a market share of 92 per cent in the September quarter. India INX has about $70 billion medium-term notes established and about $50 billion of bond listings till date. The platform permits investment in over 30,000 stocks across 33 countries and 135 exchanges across the US, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

