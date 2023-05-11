BSE, the country’s oldest exchange, has reported that its net profit in the March quarter was up 24 per cent at ₹89 crore against ₹72 crore logged in the same period last year.

Revenue was up 11 per cent at ₹227 crore (₹205 crore). The exchange has announced a dividend of ₹12 per equity share.

Consolidated operating EBITDA for the quarter under review was up 144 per cent at ₹95 crore (₹39 crore), with EBITDA margin expanding to 42 per cent from 19 per cent.

For the fiscal ended March, the net profit was down 16 per cent at ₹206 crore on a revenue of ₹953 crore, which increased 10 per cent, said the exchange.

Daily turnover

The average daily turnover in equity cash segment was down 23 per cent at ₹4,132 crore, while the average daily turnover in the equity derivative segment fell 48 per cent at ₹1.38-lakh crore.

The average daily turnover in the currency futures was up 50 per cent at ₹18,569 crore, while the currency options average daily turnover halved to ₹7,030 crore.

BSE StAR MF, India’s largest Mutual Funds Distribution platform, registered 43 per cent growth in transaction to touch 26.5 crore in FY23.

