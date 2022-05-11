BSE net profit up on higher trading volume

BSE, the country’s oldest exchange, has reported that its net profit in the March quarter more than doubled to ₹72 crore against ₹32 crore on higher trading volume.

Revenue from operations was up at ₹205 crore (₹152 crore), while income from investments increased to ₹24 crore (₹13 crore).

The exchange has declared a final dividend of ₹13 for the last fiscal.

Consolidated Operating EBITDA for the March quarter increased five times to ₹213 crore (₹39 crore).

Transactions in BSE StAR MF grew 97 per cent to touch 18.5 crore last fiscal against 9.4 crore logged in the previous year.

The average daily turnover in the equity segment increased 29 per cent to ₹5,396 crore in the fiscal under review.

The ONDC initiative

BSE wholly-owned subsidiary BSE Investments has acquired 4.76 per cent stake in Government-enabled, private sector-led non-profit Open Network for Digital Commerce platform.

In FY22, the BSE platform enabled issuers to raise ₹18.4 lakh crore through issue of equity bonds, commercial papers, municipal bonds and InvITs.

BSE’s average daily turnover in the equity derivatives segment increased 89 per cent to ₹2.66 lakh crore.

Growth opportunities

Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director, BSE, said the exchange has built products and markets for institutions and investors, in a manner that enables it to grow in all economic conditions.

As BSE begins the new financial year, he said it is better-positioned than ever to capitalise on trends occurring across asset classes and focused on investing in many growth opportunities, he added.