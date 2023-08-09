BSE, the oldest stock exchange, has reported that its net profit in the June quarter jumped multi-fold to ₹440 crore against ₹40 crore logged in the same period last year, on the back of on-time income from sale of stake in subsidiary company Central Depository Services (CDSL). Income was up at ₹271 crore (₹198 crore) in the quarter under review.

BSE had sold 5 per cent of its subsidiary company CDSL to meet SEBI directives and realised ₹407 crore as exceptional income. Overall expenses increased to ₹173 crore (₹155 crore).

The exchange has re-designated Nayan Mehta, Chief Financial Officer as Chief of Special Projects from September 11, and has appointed Deepak Goel as Chief Financial Officer from the same day.

Average daily turnover in the cash equity segment was down at ₹4,024 crore (₹4,057 crore). However, the transaction income was up at ₹39 crore (₹37 crore).

Revenue from Star MF platform rose 51 per cent to ₹24 crore (₹15 crore), while revenue from services to corporates was down at ₹11 crore (₹16 crore).

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit