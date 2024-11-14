Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed on Friday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. All trading activities — including equity, equity derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments — will remain shut on November 15. The exchanges will resume regular operations on Monday, after a long weekend.

