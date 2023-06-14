BSE on Wedneday offloaded 5 per cent stake in Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) via a block deal. According to NSE block deal data, BSE sold 47.44 lakh shares or 4.54-per cent equity stake worth ₹467.75 crore in the company (at an average price of ₹985.98).

Of that, ICICI Prudential Technology Fund bought 5.28 lakh shares at an average price of ₹985, while other buyers’ identity is not known.

As of March-end 2023, BSE, the promoter of CDSL, had held 20 per cent stake or 20.90 crore shares. Shares of CDSL closed 2.8 per cent lower at ₹1,014 on the NSE. During the day, it touched a low of ₹985.

Shares of BSE gained 1.35 per cent at ₹570.50.

