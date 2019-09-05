BSE Startups Platform opens with listings of Alphalogic, Transpact

Vivo S1: Style statement with good specs
The new series starter tries to blend looks with performance while keeping it affordable
Alphalogic Techsys and Transpact Enterprises became the first companies to get listed on the BSE Startups Platform on Thursday. The BSE had become the first stock exchange to get the approval from SEBI and launch its Startups platform in December 2018.
Shares of Pune-based Alphalogic closed at ₹84.35 against the issue price of ₹84 with 21,000 shares changing hands. The market lot for the stock is 1,600 shares. The Alphalogic stock moved in ₹82-84 range during the day.
Shares of Transpact Enterprises closed at ₹131 agianst the issue price of ₹130 with a trading volume of 6,000 shares. The market lot for Transpact Enterprises is 1,000 shares. The stock opened at ₹132.5 and settled at the day’s low.
Alphalogic Techsys, a technology services and technology solutions company, came out with an initial public offering of 7.36 lakh shares of ₹10 each for cash at a price of ₹84, aggregating to ₹6.18 crore. Clients range from start-ups to established companies engaged in healthcare, software, e-commerce, fintech, social networking and other industries.
Transpact Enterprises came out with an initial public offering of 1.04 lakh shares at a price of ₹130 a share, aggregating to ₹1.35 crore.
Transpact Enterprises is a Mumbai-based medtech start-up with focus on providing innovative, cost-effective and comprehensive solutions, products with strategic partnerships and collaborative relationships to help specially-abled people to transcend their barriers.
The total market capitalisation of these companies as on September 5 is ₹28.33 crore.
The BSE has launched its start-up listing platform in December 2018 to facilitate funding for deserving start-ups by enabling them to raise capital from the market.
The companies seeking listing on the BSE start-ups platform should be in the business of IT, ITES, bio-technology and life sciences, 3D printing, space technology, e-commerce, hi-tech defence, drones, nano technologies, artificial intelligence, big data, enhance/virtual reality, e-gaming, exoskeleton, robotics, holographic technology, genetic engineering and other high-technologies.
For listing on the BSE start-up platform, the start-up should be registered with MSME/DIPP or have a minimum paid-up capital of ₹1 crore.
The company should have been operational for a minimum of two years before the date of filing; it should have a positive net worth among other financial criteria. The post issue paid-up capital of the company (face value) shall not be more than ₹25 crore.
The new series starter tries to blend looks with performance while keeping it affordable
The original big phone now has an icing of new features making it even more powerful and productive
Motivation, morale and retention of nurses have emerged as issues of significant concern for healthcare ...
The Android 10 has some sweet features. Here’s a look.
Make sure the benefits outweigh the cost
A few takeaways for small investors on when to invest in a company’s stock
Wealth-related emotional responses can drive you to choose sentimental investments
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...