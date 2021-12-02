BSE stock rallied 40% since entry in MSCI Small-cap index

The share price of BSE, India's only listed equity exchange, has managed to gain more than 40 per cent since November 10 as the company was included in the coveted MSCI index. The share price of BSE touched a high of ₹1,939 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday and closed with 15.75 per cent gain at ₹1,911.90.

A November 11 list published by MSCI India Domestic Small Cap index shows BSE as part of 64 companies that were added to the list against the 10 that were removed. The share price of BSE is up by 260 per cent from a 52-week low price of ₹535 this year.

The global index provider MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International) rebalances its indices semi-annually and quarterly. Entry and exit of stocks into MSCI indices are keenly followed by investors since large global funds including sovereign wealth funds invest in companies only included in MSCI or S&P like indices.

With the Thursday's closing price, the BSE has a market capitalisation of ₹8,550 crore. The exchange enjoys a twelve-month trailing price to earnings of 46.59. The NSE is a leader in the stock exchange space in India and has nearly 90 per cent trading volumes concentrated on its platform mainly on the back of equity derivatives trading.