Budget may announce Gandhinagar’s GIFT as global hub for ship leasing, financing

Budget 2022 may announce provisions to make Gujarat International Finance Tec-city (GIFT) as a global hub for ship leasing and financing in India on the lines of Panama, Malta, Cyprus, Dubai and Singapore, sources told BusinessLine.

Currently, the ship leasing and financing activities in India are ‘less favourable’ than global hubs due to tax laws and applicable rates.

But once the budget makes provisions for the shifting of the business to International Financial Services Services (IFSC) like GIFT, the worries over tax rates and laws could evaporate and business will receive a massive boost, the sources said. The budget will broaden the definition of ship leasing to include bare-boat charter, time charter, voyage charter etc., following which the government will notify ship leasing as a ‘financial product.’

Changes to SEZ laws

GIFT is located in landlocked Gandhinagar and does not have a seaport, hence, the budget will spell out appropriate changes to the SEZ laws to exempt ship leasing and related business from bringing in goods physically into SEZ.

The budget will also notify ports as SEZ for IFSC vessels and exempt ship leasing business in IFSC from net foreign exchange earning requirement as ship leasing business cannot be a net foreign exchange earner in a five-year period, the sources said. “Aircraft leasing is already developing in GIFT and now the government push for ship leasing and financing will make it a comprehensive global hub for leasing and financing of all mobile trade assets. In the future, new age technology like drones and such tools will also be financed and leased from GIFT. Thus, the budget will be path breaking since it will open up ways to attract global funds without capital account convertibility. All the provisions to make GIFT into a global financial hub are in place but now the policy push on specific segments will be key,” said Suresh Swamy, Partner Price Waterhouse & Co LLP. Swamy has now shifted his base to GIFT. Currently, global shipping companies face taxation challenges in India since overseas remittances from India are cumbersome and subject to obtaining a chartered accountant certificate.

Shipping index

Gains arising on transfer or sale of vessels or transfer and sale of partnership interests or shares of SPV holding the vessels, attract capital gains tax. But putting the business in GIFT will solve this problem since the centre is exempt from all kinds of capital gains tax for 10 years and even most of the other taxes. In the near future, a Baltic like benchmark shipping index can come up in India on the BSE and NSE platforms in GIFT for ship leasing, experts say. Such a move will ease up bank financing for shipping business in India as financing options can become lucrative for both banks and borrowers who are ship owners and operators.

A committee has told the government that there are many medium-sized companies in India that have a track record of operating shipping business and expertise to operate vessels commercially. Currently, the cost of financing, borrowing and insurance for hull, cargo protection and indemnity are unfavourably high in India compared to countries like London and Singapore that offer highly competitive rates.