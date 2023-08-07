Indian markets are entering into a bull phase, there is scope for markets to remain buoyant given the robust macro environment, ICICI Securities said in its strategy report. It added that the expected returns will most likely be muted from current levels, especially for the broader markets. It added that the bull market frenzy is visible in the mid, small and micro-cap indices.

It noted that the Nifty50 index is consolidating below the 20,000 mark after rallying 14 per cent from March 2023 lows showcasing rational behaviour.

“Earnings yield spread of mid- and small-caps over large-caps evaporates to zero while it contracts significantly for micro-caps to 70bps, indicating extremely low-risk aversion. Economic environment remains favourable as indicated by high-frequency macro indicators,” the report said.

Indicators

Analysts of ICICI Securities pointed out that the Central and State capex y-o-y growth picked up by 59 per cent and 63 per cent in FY24. It was observed that real estate demand continues to be robust driven by demand for higher-end products.

The other indicators of high-frequency of domestic macros were that the core sector growth for June 2023 at 8.2 per cent y-o-y and fortnightly non-food credit growth as of July 14, 2023, stood at 20.4 per cent y-o-y (adjusting for HDFC Ltd merger, it is 15.1 per cent). It noted the assertive performance of manufacturing & services: PMI-Manufacturing at 57.7 and PMI Services at 62.3 for July 2023, while the GST collections at ₹1.65 trillion grew 11 per cent y-o-y. Amidst seasonal weakness, wholesale volumes sail through smoothly with CVs showing strength and PVs and 2Ws holding steady, it added.

Analysts stated that the performance in Q1 FY24 of financials, industrials (ex-commodities), IT, and pharma sectors saw higher beats and in-line numbers whereas commodity and discretionary consumption sectors saw misses.

The report added that the NSE200 index’s PAT growth for Q1 FY24 at 58 per cent y-o-y is largely driven by energy, financials, autos, telecom and pharma sectors, while major drag on earnings came from metal sector and Reliance Industries.

Meanwhile, the resilient US economy, rising commodity prices, and recent downgrade of US economy by Fitch will likely put pressure on bond yields, thereby ruling out tailwinds of lower discount rates, analysts of ICICI Securities said.

Benchmark equity indices climbed in early trade on August 7, extending their previous day’s rally. The BSE Sensex climbed 210.43 points to 65,931.68 in early trade, and the Nifty 50 advanced 66.1 points to 19,583.10.

