Live Business headlines today: March 30, 2022

BL Internet Desk | Updated on: Mar 30, 2022

10.59 am

SEBI tightens norms for collective investment schemes

Read more
10:09 am

Zoom Air dragged to NCLT

Read more
10:01 am

Punjab National Bank to raise ₹12,000 crore through bonds

Read more
10:00 am

Sensex, Nifty open higher on Ukraine hopes

Read more
9:55 am

Stocks that will see action today

Read more
9:40 am

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise each; total increase stands at ₹5.60

Read more
9:30 am

Nifty likely to breach 17,600, indicates SGX Nifty

Read more
Published on March 30, 2022
stocks and shares
BSE
NSE
Crude oil prices
rupee
