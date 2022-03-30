Markets
Live Business headlines today: March 30, 2022
×
Catch all the latest business news here
10.59 am
SEBI tightens norms for collective investment schemes
10:09 am
Zoom Air dragged to NCLT
10:01 am
Punjab National Bank to raise ₹12,000 crore through bonds
10:00 am
Sensex, Nifty open higher on Ukraine hopes
9:55 am
Stocks that will see action today
9:40 am
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise each; total increase stands at ₹5.60
9:30 am
Nifty likely to breach 17,600, indicates SGX Nifty
Published on
March 30, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.