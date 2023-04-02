Campus Activewear’s Chief Financial Officer Raman Chawla has resigned with effect from June 10, the company said on Saturday, adding that it was in the process of appointing a replacement.

The footwear and athleisure wear manufacturer had listed its shares in May last year. While it had listed at a premium to its issue price, shares of the company have been underperforming the broader market, depreciating nearly 42 per cent over the last 180 days, while the Nifty500 has fallen a mere 1.8 per cent in the same period.

Last week, TPG Growth III SF Pte Ltd sold its entire 7.62 percent stake in Campus Activewear.