Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS), India’s largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds, posted a 5 per cent drop in consolidated net profit for the third quarter at ₹73.57 crore. The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹77.31 crore for the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Consolidated revenue from operations, on a year-on-year basis, grew 2.5 per cent to ₹243.57 crore (₹237.71 crore). The company said it won two mutual fund mandates from Helios Capital and Navi Mutual Fund during the quarter.

“We had a satisfactory quarter both in terms of our financial results and in maintaining our strong focus on operational excellence and financial prudence. Long-term retail and HNI Mutual Fund investors’ confidence continued to remain strong,” Anuj Kumar, Managing Director, CAMS, said in the Q3 earnings release.