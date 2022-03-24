Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sells 4 crore shares in Kotak Mahindra Bank

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has sold four crore shares in Kotak Mahindra Bank through a bulk deal on Thursday. According to BSE data, the shares were sold at a price of ₹1,700.10 apiece, taking the value of the transaction to ₹6,800 crore. As on December 31, 2021, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board held 12.63 crore shares amounting to 6.37 per cent stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank. The private sector lender’s scrip closed 3.09 per cent lower at ₹1,713.4 apiece on BSE.

SHARE













