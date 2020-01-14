Canara Bank calls off arm stake sale

e-rickshaw is the low hanging fruit but a few sour spots remain
The humble vehicle can help usher in clean transport in towns
Canara Bank has decided to call-off the divestment process of its entire stake in CanFin Homes Ltd (CFHL). Last year, the public sector bank had sought expression of interest of bidders/investors through duly appointed merchant bankers to purchase 3,99,30,365 equity shares of the face value of ₹2 each constituting 29.99 per cent of the paid-up capital held by the bank in CanFin Homes.
In 2018 also, Canara Bank decided to call of the divestment process of its entire stake in CFHL, which was then in progress, as the quote received was not in tune with the valuation. CanFin Homes has a pan India network of 132 branches, 20 affordable housing loan centres and 20 satellite offices. Our Bureau
The humble vehicle can help usher in clean transport in towns
Now, more than ever, human interventions to manipulate the environment to check the rise in temperature are ...
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
If you manage your discretionary expenses well, you’ll need to save less for your silver years
Tax experts say that an application under the scheme can be filed electronically and is very simple
But it may be too early to reverse policy stance, given the abysmal growth outlook and supply side issues
With GST compensation cess, the balance in Consolidated Fund totals ₹3.59 lakh crore, which is 21.8% of ...
Political dissent is being scripted through music and poetry as young Indians write their verse in hip-hop and ...
Women have traditionally been excluded from offering prayers in most mosques in India. A new book explains how ...
May there be an abundance of both in this year
Former SEBI chairman on his new book ‘Going Public’, FinMins, and work equations
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...