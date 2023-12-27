State-owned Canara Bank has, in-principle, approved to initiate the process of listing its mutual fund subsidiary, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd, in the stock exchanges, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

It will be the way of Initial Public Offer (IPO), subject to following the due diligence, laid down procedures, opportune time, regulatory approvals and more.

Further, the modalities of listing will be decided in due course, according to the company. The bank will make further announcements of all material developments with regard to the same, as and when required, as per applicable regulations