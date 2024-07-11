Amid the growing concern about equity market valuation, Canara Robecco Mutual Fund will launch Balanced Advantage Fund, a dynamic asset allocation fund that aims to generate alpha when markets are doing well and reduce downside risk in times of bad market periods. The NFO will open on Friday.

Behaviour gap

The gross allocation of the fund will be 65 per cent or more towards equities, which will ensure equity taxation for investors. Rest will be invested in debt and money market instruments. It also aims to address the investor behavioural gap due to market volatility.

The asset allocation in the fund will be guided by a proprietary three-factor asset allocation model that has been back-tested over a 20-year period.

Shridatta Bhandwaldar, Head – Equities, Canara Robeco MF said the proprietary model uses ‘trailing price-to-book value’, ‘Equity Risk Premium’ and ‘Forward P/E’ to set asset allocation formulae in different market conditions.

While the forward price-to-earnings will indicate the valuation of market, the equity risk premium ascertains the quantum of allocation towards debt and equity without any human bias to capture the alpha even while protecting the downside, he said. At the current market valuation, the allocation model indicates 54 per cent investment in equity, he added.

When selecting equity investments, the fund will use flexi-cap stock selection with a blend of compounders and cyclicals. In its allocation to debt segment, the fund will predominantly invest in government bonds and AAA-rated corporate papers with an aim to maintain stability and liquidity. The debt portfolio will be managed dynamically to capture any mispricing across yield curves.