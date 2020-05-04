Capital, debt market service providers to remain operational during lockdown: SEBI

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
Market regulator SEBI has said that entities providing capital and debt market services will continue to remain operational during the nationwide lockdown which has been extended for another two weeks to contain the spread of Covid-19.
The government on Friday announced that a “limited” lockdown, including suspension of inter-state travel, air and train services, will continue to remain in force for another two weeks throughout the country from May 4, but some activities would be allowed after classifying areas into red, orange and green zones.
The Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines permit continuation of certain services including Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) operations, capital and debt market services (as notified by the regulator), it said.
Accordingly, regulator-notified entities that would continue to be exempted from the nationwide closure are stock exchanges, clearing corporations, depositories, custodians, mutual funds, asset management companies, stock brokers, trading members, clearing members, participants of depositories, registrar and share transfer agents.
Besides, credit rating agencies, debenture trustees, foreign portfolio investors, portfolio managers, alternative investment funds and investment advisers would continue to be exempted.
This order will continue to remain in force for two weeks starting May 4, the regulator said.
