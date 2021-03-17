Markets

Carlyle sells 4 crore shares in SBI Card in bulk deal

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 17, 2021

CA Rover Holdings (Carlyle Group) on Wednesday sold 4 crore shares in SBI Card, the country’s largest pure-play credit-card issuer, at a price of ₹985.90 per share.

The transaction was put through the bulk-deal window of the stock exchanges, and the total sale value was estimated at about ₹3,944 crore. The name of the buyer could not be ascertained. Private equity firm Carlyle held 15.86 per cent stake in SBI Card as of March 16.

In 2017, it had acquired a 26 per cent stake in SBI Card from GE Capital group for ₹2,000 crore. It had also made a partial exit in the SBI Card IPO that hit the market in 2020.

