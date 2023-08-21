Chennai-based real estate developer Casagrand has initiated the process for an initial public offering and listing of its shares, amidst big expansion plans including a foray into the high-value Mumbai and Pune markets.

“The paperwork is going on, the investment bankers are working on it,” founder and MD, Arun Mn said on Monday. He declined to give more details, but sources indicated that it could be in the range of ₹500-800 crore.

Casagrand, which is currently present in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Coimbatore with a portfolio of 38 million square feet, recently forayed into the Hyderabad market and now has its sights set on Mumbai and Pune.

Arun said that it has already signed up land deals in Pune, where it will launch shortly. A launch in Mumbai will follow in less than a year, he added. It plans to invest about ₹8,000 crore and launch 20 msf of projects in Maharashtra over the next three years. It has an ambitious plan to add 80 msf of projects to its total portfolio in the same period.

In FY24 the company has a target sales of ₹7,200 crore, up from the ₹4,200 crore it sold last year. Arun said that it would be launching 12 projects this year. In the first quarter so far it has recorded sales of ₹1,000-plus, but he expected sales to pick up during the year, especially during the forthcoming festival season and in the last quarter of the fiscal year.

Residential demand has been unprecedented and robust since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic with people realising the importance of owning their own homes and the comfort of working from them. Though prices have risen, and mortgage rates have gone up, demand continues to be resilient though some dip has been seen in recent months, especially in the affordable and low income segments. The demand continues unabated in the high-end and premium segments. The boom emboldened many real estate companies to access the equity capital markets such as Shriram Properties, Keystone Realtors, Signature Global and others.

As part of its expansion plans and higher visibility, Casagrand has also roped in former cricketer Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador.