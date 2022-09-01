CBI registers FIR against former SAT member

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against Jog Singh, former member of the Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) and also Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), based on evidence that Singh has amassed assets that were 164 per cent higher than his known sources of income. It is also investigating other benami assets, the FIR copy reviewed by BusinessLine shows.

CBI also named Singh’s wife and children as suspects due to properties in their name.

Singh was a member of SAT between 2013 and 2019 when the tribunal was hearing all the important matters involving the NSEL spot exchange payment crisis. He was a member of CAT between 2006 and 2013. CAT is involved in adjudication of disputes and complaints regarding recruitment and conditions of IAS officers and other important officials working under the Central government.

Jog’s CBI case highlights widespread corruption, deep nexus between IAS officers and judicial members and their high patronage, legal experts said.

Preliminary enquiry in 2019

CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry in 2019 and the FIR was registered on August 29. The Anti Corruption Bureau of the Mumbai Police had mentioned that Singh conducted “gross misconduct by acquiring immovable assets in the name of his wife and children.”