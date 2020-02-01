Broker's call: CCL Products (Buy)

My Five
Ajay Kapur Founder & Managing Director, Shubham Chemicals and Solvents LtdBrisk walks & spiritual ...
CD Equisearch
CCL Products (Buy)
CMP: ₹224.55
Target: ₹309
Although CCL Product’s dutiful expansion in domestic market — from launch of various product categories (instant; filter coffee; pre-mix) to increased branding to expanding the distribution network to rolling out small packs — would enable it to expand its market reach but its influence would be restricted to galvanising volumes for the business is not expected to breakeven over the next few quarters. Setting up of an agglomeration and packaging unit by its subsidiary CCL Beverages Pvt Ltd at an investment of some $15 million is aimed at meeting sturdy of take of margin buttressing small packs both in domestic and overseas markets.
Buoyancy in earnings next fiscal largely rests on higher of take from newly unveiled freeze dried plant which would for the first time operate at optimal utilisation.
The stock currently trades at 17x FY20e EPS of ₹13.05 and 14.4x FY21e EPS of ₹15.46. Improved overall capacity utilisation in India next fiscal (about 85 per cent) coupled with stabilisation of freeze dried capacity would anything but suppress margins. Its Switzerland operations have shown traction this fiscal with bagging of new supermarket business. Yet growing capacities of instant coffee in several countries could depress price, thus entailing need for enhanced value addition. On balance, we advise buying the stock with revised target of ₹309.
Ajay Kapur Founder & Managing Director, Shubham Chemicals and Solvents LtdBrisk walks & spiritual ...
High on the aam aadmi’s Budget hopes is some govt help to meet treatment costs
For those who want to get away from it all, there’s always the Maldives
A visit to the restoration project site of an ancient harbour in Kerala, steeped in history, is peppered with ...
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
With a slowing economy marked by a 11-year low GDP, the FM has a tough task ahead
The shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals gained 3.4 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...