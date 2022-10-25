CDSL(Central Depository Services (India) Ltd), a leading depository service provider, has reported that its net profit in the September quarter fell 7 per cent to ₹80 crore against ₹86 crore in the year-ago period, largely due to higher expense.

The income rose by 3 per cent to ₹170 crore (₹165 crore).

According to the company, 48 lakh demat accounts were opened in the September quarter of the current fiscal.

Nehal Vora, Managing Director, CDSL said the financial performance this quarter continues to be strengthened by sustainable long-term strategy of investing in the digital ecosystems and robust technology to provide all market participants an easy and secured platform.

CDSL facilitates holding and transacting in securities in the electronic form and settlement of trades on stock exchanges.